HYDE, Pa-It is getting down to the wire in the season for the Clearfield Bison on the diamond. The “feast or famine” tendencies have been hard on the team as they have been really good, but also really bad, in a short time span. Thursday afternoon, the bright blue skies welcomed the team to their home field, and the Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders came ready to salvage something in a season they would rather forget.

The thoughts of the Marauders pulling the upset went away in a quick fashion. Clearfield’s squad was feasting on runs handed to them as though they were sitting in a restaurant, taking an 11-1 victory that went just five innings.

That run of luck for the Bison began in the first inning with a gamble to start the scoring. With the bases loaded after Jayce Brothers singled to center, then back-to-back walks of O’Brian Owens and Rex Butler from starting pitcher Ethan Murphy, a wild pitch to Braison Patrick moved everyone around the bases, with Brothers crossing home. The bases then were loaded a second time after Hayden Rumsky got struck.

At that point, back-to-back walks made it simple for another pair of runs to cross, and Bishop Guilfoyle then decided to make a pitching change, bringing in Griffin Chwatek out from the outfield to the hill.

A solid afternoon on the hill gave Connor Peacock his fourth win this year. He hurled five innings, yielding only two hits and one earned run.

The change didn’t help. Brody Ryen took an 0-1 offering and lined it to left, with the two-RBI single making it 5-0. Brothers returned to the plate and singled to center for the sixth run, and it was practically over from there.

With a 6-0 lead, Connor Peacock had an easier afternoon as the starting pitcher. The next two innings he only saw three batters each, not even giving up a hit until the fourth inning on a double by Rocco Cacciotti. One batter later, an error by Connor Bumbarger allowed Cacciotti to round the bases for the lone run of the afternoon for the Marauders.

It was more than enough for Peacock, as he earned his fourth win on the day with a five-inning performance, letting just two hits and one earned run, striking out seven in the process.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clearfield made it so a short afternoon could be had. Patrick scored on an error by Jesse Georgianna following a wild witch, then Landon Brady’s RBI-double to right field made it 8-1.

Rowles singled to right for two more runs during the next at-bat, and after Owens managed his own RBI-single, the ten-run rule was in place entering the fifth.

Peacock made sure the game closed out, with Chwatek grounding out to short, then both Parker Knorr and Connor Bennet missing contact on strike three, giving Clearfield the win and increasing their season record to 7-8.

One more game this week remains as the Bison hit the road on Friday afternoon to face Richland in another Laurel Highlands contest. This game will mean an earlier road trip for the squad, with the first pitch coming at 2 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Bishop Guilfoyle 000 10 – 1 2 2

Clearfield 600 5X – 11 8 2

Bishop Guilfoyle – 1

Lucas Farabaugh-2b 2000, Jake Marasco-ss 2000, Jesse Georgianna-c 2010, Rocco Cacciotti-3b 2110, Dane Lechner-1b 2000, Mikey Hofer-rf 2000, Griffin Chwatek-cf/p 2000, Parker Knorr-lf 2000, Connor Bennet-dh 2000. TOTALS 18 1 2 0.

Clearfield – 11

Jayce Brothers-rf 4121, O’Brian Owens-c 3111, Rex Butler-dh 3100, Connor Bumbarger-2b 3010, Braison Patrick-ss 2100, Hayden Rumsky-cf 1210, Connor Peacock-p 1201, Landon Brady-lf 2212, Brody Ryen-3b 1012, M. Rowles-rf 1112, Preston Larson-rf 0000. TOTALS 21 11 8 9.

2B: Cacciotti/Brady, Bumbarger

HBP: Rumsky-2

E: Georgianna, Lechner/Bumbarger, Ryen

Pitching

Bishop Guilfoyle: Murphy-0.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Chwatek-3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB.

Clearfield: Peacock-5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB.

W-Peacock (4-3)

L-Murphy

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard