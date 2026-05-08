CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A former DuBois man was sentenced Tuesday for selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced Kevin Anthony Batts, 36, now of Brockport, to serve seven to 14 months in county jail, followed by 10 months of concurrent probation. Batts pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Prior to sentencing, Batts’ attorney, Jendi Schwab, noted that Batts had spent three months in a drug rehabilitation facility and has been sober for 10 months. Assistant District Attorney Brittany McCracken agreed that Batts should receive credit for his time in rehab.

Batts apologized for his actions during the proceedings.

The charges stem from an Oct. 17, 2024, incident. According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant arranged a purchase in which an undercover agent bought 7 grams of methamphetamine for $240. The transaction occurred in an alley off Spring Avenue near South Main Street.

Investigators say that shortly after the informant and agent parked their vehicle, Batts exited a nearby duplex and approached the car. After entering the back passenger door, he handed the agent a blue case containing a plastic bag of methamphetamine.