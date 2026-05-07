NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — By this point in the season, track and field becomes less about freshness and more about survival.

The sprint spikes stay laced a little longer. Ice bags appear before athletes even leave the infield. Hurdlers limp back toward the starting line for another race while distance runners quietly count laps still waiting ahead of them.

And with the District 9 Track and Field Championships looming next week, followed by the grind of two-day PIAA Championships over Memorial Day weekend, Thursday at the Redbank Valley Invitational became another dress rehearsal in endurance for many of the area’s top athletes.

Just two days after another major meet, the KSAC championships, some of the area’s best athletes returned to pile up more victories, more medals and more postseason-caliber performances on tired legs.

Brookville senior Hayden Freeman again delivered one of the meet’s defining performances.

Freeman won the boys 100-meter dash in 10.76 seconds, captured the 400 in 50.92, placed third in the high jump at 6-foot-2 and ran on the Raiders’ winning 4×100 relay team that clocked a 43.53. It was another loaded night for one of District 9’s premier all-around athletes.

Freeman said the two big meets in three days is a great way to prepare of the two big meets on the horizon.

“At states, you gotta qualify Friday and run again on Saturday,” Freeman said. “So I love the preparation. I love how I only got one day to recover. I’ll only have a night before states, so just make sure that you do the right stuff. Eat the right stuff. Recover the right way. Just make sure you’re ready.”

Freeman’s teammate at Brookville, Sam Krug, also continued sharpening for the postseason by sweeping the hurdle events. Krug won the 110 hurdles in 14.86 before taking the 300 hurdles in 39.92. Another Raider, Evan McKalsen, captured the boys 3200 in 10:06.07, while Parker Kalgren won the long jump and John Paul Fritsch claimed the pole vault title.

Central Clarion’s distance runners continued to look ready for championship season.

The Wildcats won the boys 4×800 relay in 8:47.73, while Brady Guth captured the boys 800 in 2:01.71. Freshman Jackson Baker took second in the 1600 in 4:33.19 and Adisen Jackson won the girls 800 in 2:27.58. Hannah Love added second in the 1600 and third in the 800 as Central Clarion also finished runner-up in the girls 4×400 relay.

Redbank Valley leaned on depth across the track and field events.

The Bulldogs won the boys 4×400 relay in 3:40.97 and received another huge all-around meet from sophomore Avery Ortz, who finished second in the girls 200, third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Braylon Wagner also sprinted to second in the boys 100 in 11.07.

The Bulldogs were especially strong in the throws, where Allyn Hagan won the girls discus at 113-1 and teammate Emma Cravener finished second. Dawson Smith took second in the boys javelin with a throw of 166-11, while Jace Huffman placed fourth in the shot put.

North Clarion’s distance program again turned long races into showcases.

Jackson Nicewonger won the boys 1600 in 4:32.29 and later placed second in the 800, while Abbie Hastings captured the girls 3200 title in 12:08.76. Blace Easlon added third in the boys 3200 and sixth in the 1600.

North Clarion sprinter Vera Heferle also continued her breakout season, taking second in the girls 100 in 12.76 and fourth in the 200 in 26.64.

Karns City’s jumpers continued assembling one of the area’s deepest field-event groups.

Mya Jones won the girls high jump at 5-0 while Phoebe Brandon captured the girls long jump title at 16-6½. Jones also placed fifth in both the long jump and triple jump, while Brandon tied for second in the high jump. Addison Fox added a runner-up finish in the girls javelin at 103-5.

Kolby Blair nearly gave Karns City another victory, finishing second in the boys discus and fifth in the shot put.

Moniteau’s athletes continued stacking strong performances despite the demanding week.

Alexis Kirschner finished second in both hurdle races, including a 48.30 in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Emily Matz placed third in the same event. Aiden Kern added runner-up finishes in both the boys 400 and 200, continuing his strong postseason push.

Keystone also continued producing postseason-level performances.

Isabella Brandon won the girls 300 hurdles in 48.09 and placed second in the 100 hurdles. The Panthers added third-place finishes in the girls 4×100 relay and girls 4×800 relay, while Seth Slaugenhaupt took fifth in the boys javelin with a throw of 153-0.

Union/A-C Valley quietly assembled one of the meet’s most balanced afternoons.

The Falcon Knights won the girls 4×400 relay in 4:21.59 and finished third in the boys 4×100 relay. Hudson Bliss captured the boys javelin title at 170-5, while Maddy Dehart won the girls shot put at 32-8.

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