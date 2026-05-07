WESTOVER — Curwensville’s Lincoln Hoyt fired a 1-hitter Thursday to lead the Golden Tide to an 11-0 victory over Harmony in a game that went just six innings due to the 10-Run Rule.

Hoyt retired the first nine Owl batters he faced before issuing a leadoff walk to Jacob Pearce in the fourth. He tossed 5 2/3 innings before giving up a 2-out single to Jaxson Keith in the bottom of the sixth. Hoyt finished the game with two walks and 14 strikeouts. He struck out the side in the second and fifth and also recorded three strikeouts in the fourth.

The Golden Tide scored all the runs they needed in the top of the first, getting an RBI double from Lawson Neiswender and an inside-the-park, 2-run home run off the bat of Breck Finn, who also doubled and scored in the third. Finn was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hunter Passmore also doubled and knocked in the final two runs of the game in the top of the sixth.

Cael Butler added two hits, Kyler Nelen scored three runs and Dante Lezzer and Gavin McDermott each knocked in two as the Tide improved to 9-7 overall and 5-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.

Curwensville is back in action Monday at West Branch.

Curwensville—11

Cael Butler 2b 3120, Hunter Passmore 2b 1012, Gavin McDermott lf 3012, Cooper Haag lf 1000, Lawson Neiswender 1b 3111, Colby Proud 1b 0000, Breck Finn ss 3222, Trenton Best ss 0000, Peyton Perks rf 3000, Dean Swatsworth rf 1000, Lincoln Hoyt p 3110, Kyler Nelen cf 2310, Dante Lezzer c 2112, Cayden Pierce 3b 1111, Bryce Barnes 3b 0100. Totals: 26-11-11-10.

Harmony—0

Jacob Pearce c-3b 2000, Jaxson Keith 2b 3010, Hunter Pearce cf 3000, Carter Doland 1b 1000, Trevor Hugill p-2b 2000, Holden Knittle 3b-p 2000, Maddox Hugill ss 2000, Chase Buck lf 2000, Brayden Wholaver rf 1000, Bryce Leiden lf 1000. Totals: 19-0-1-0.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 322 013—11 11 0

Harmony 000 000— 0 1 2

Errors—J. Pearce, T. Hugill. 2B—Finn, Passmore, Neiswender. HR—Finn. HBP—Finn (by Hugill), Nelen (by Hugill). SF—Lezzer, McDermott; SB—Nelen 3, Butler, Lezzer, McDermott, Hoyt, Perks; J. Keith, J. Pearce.

Pitching

Curwensville: Hoyt—6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.

Harmony: T. Hugill—5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Knittle—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.

WP—Hoyt. LP—Hugill.

Golden Tide Scoreboard: