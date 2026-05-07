CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Three state lawmakers are calling for immediate intervention to stop the planned 2027 full-season closure of Ridge Campground in Cook Forest State Park.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) intends to shut down the campground for the entire year to build three new shower houses and demolish four existing structures. According to a letter sent to DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn, State Representatives Josh Bashline, Kathy Rapp, and Brian Smith say the decision will cause serious economic disruption.

Ridge Campground is one of the largest in the state system. It contains about 210 campsites and serves thousands of families annually.

“For countless families, Ridge Campground and Cook Forest State Park are where memories are made year after year,” Bashline said. “It is a cornerstone of northwest Pennsylvania, and we cannot stand idly by while the local economy hangs in the balance. Keeping it open must occur for everyone’s benefit.”

The lawmakers report that more than 30 local businesses depend on tourism to survive. They argue that a complete shutdown will reduce revenue, force layoffs, and put small businesses at risk.

“Closing Ridge Campground for the full season is unnecessary and shortsighted,” Rapp said. “The community deserves a solution that will facilitate these improvements without undermining local livelihoods.”

In the letter, the representatives question why the new shower houses are being moved to new locations. They described the costs associated with moving the facilities as unnecessary.

“Closing the campground for the entire summer will severely impact the local businesses that depend on seasonal visitors,” Smith said. “The long-term economic harm that may be done easily outweighs the minor benefits of a few new shower houses. The current plan is not in the community’s best interest.”

The members suggested that DCNR should phase the improvements to keep portions of the campground open during the season. They also noted that the off-season is the proper time to schedule the most disruptive work.

According to the representatives, families forced to find alternative vacation spots may not return to the area in the future. They stated that action is needed now to prevent lasting damage to the community.