RIDGWAY, Pa.– The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), in partnership with Remake Learning Days, is excited to announce a family-friendly art experience, Mobiles: The Art of Movement, taking place on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ECCOTA Gallery in Ridgway.

Led by teaching artist Caroline Fitch, this interactive art activity has participants exploring the fascinating world of 4D artwork: art that incorporates motion as an essential element. Students will learn about balance, design, and movement as they create their own unique hanging mobiles.

Designed for ages 8 and up, the class welcomes both individuals and families, encouraging participants to create and learn together in a supportive and creative environment.

Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.ECCOTA.com or through the ECCOTA Facebook page.