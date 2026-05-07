JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released information regarding several unrelated incidents investigated across Jefferson County.

Brookville Man Investigated in Reported PFA Violation

According to PSP DuBois, troopers are investigating an alleged Protection From Abuse order violation that occurred April 25 along Gravel Road and Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township. Police said the incident involved a 26-year-old Brookville woman and a 26-year-old Brookville man. No additional information was released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Childline Referral Investigated in Summerville

State police in Punxsutawney reported investigating a Childline referral in Summerville Borough. According to police, the investigation was assigned to PSP Punxsutawney and involves allegations related to corruption of minors. Troopers said the investigation remains ongoing.

Punxsutawney Man Arrested Following DUI Stop

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop May 2 at the intersection of Harmony Road and Knox Dale Road in Young Township. Police said a 62-year-old man from Punxsutawney displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office pending toxicology results, according to police.

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