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The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Bilger’s Rocks Association made the move official during a ceremony held at the rocks Wednesday.

Moshannon District Forester John Hecker opened the ceremony by describing the area’s unique geological features and rare plant life. He outlined district plans to preserve the 173-acre property and emphasized the need to work closely with association members.

“It’s truly a unique environment and we’re very proud to be a part of it,” Hecker said. “We are very grateful for the work the Bilger’s Rocks Association has done to help preserve this place for the future.”

Association President Barbara McCracken spoke of the dedication members have shown Bilger’s Rocks over the past 38 years. The association worked to become a nonprofit agency and raised money to improve the area for visitors. McCracken said the rock formation has become a premier outdoor attraction in Clearfield County, drawing more than 20,000 visitors annually. The association has built picnic pavilions, a food preparation area, a bandstand, a playground, and informational displays.

When Clearfield County native Roland Welker won the History Channel’s “Alone: Million Dollar Challenge” in 2020, the association honored him by constructing a replica of his “rock house” on the property. McCracken said a team of 11 volunteers completed the task in six days.

McCracken described the decision to turn the property over to the DCNR as “bittersweet.” She said that while members poured their hearts, souls and personal finances into the site, they recognized they needed help.

“It’s bitter to be saying ‘goodbye’ but sweet to know that their mission is to protect this property for future generations,” McCracken said.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn stressed that the association will remain vital to the site’s future.

“It’s still yours,” Dunn said. “It belongs to all Pennsylvanians and we need your help to ensure people understand what a special place this is.”

Dunn called her first visit to the rocks “magical,” describing it as a place of calm and peace. “There are a lot of special places in the Moshannon State Forest, but this is a gem,” she said.

Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel recalled how Aileen Anthony proposed developing the property in the 1980s. Sobel said the area had once become a “place of ill repute” marred by graffiti, broken glass and trash. He noted how far the volunteers have come in restoring the site and credited the community for supporting the association’s efforts.

Also speaking were Susan Williams, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Chair; Julie Houston, Clearfield County Historical Society vice president and America 250PA county advisor; and State Geologist Gale Blackmer.

According to the DCNR website, Bilger’s Rocks is a 173-acre tract centered around a 20-acre “rock city” made of sandstone blocks. The sand grains are fluvial in origin and were likely deposited during the Pennsylvanian Period more than 300 million years ago. Native Americans traveling west along the nearby Great Shamokin Path are believed to have used the passageways for shelter.

The DCNR plans to enhance the site by developing a full interpretive plan, staffing it with an environmental education specialist, and improving signage.

The Bilger’s Rocks Association managed the property from 1988 to 2025 before transferring it to the Commonwealth as a gift. The association will continue to coordinate educational programming alongside forest district staff.