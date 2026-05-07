CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A possible compromise may resolve long-standing friction over Clearfield Borough’s amusement tax.

The Clearfield Borough Council called a special meeting Wednesday to discuss Section 458-30 of the borough’s Exhibitions and Amusements tax ordinance. The council took no action during the session.

The section currently reads: “A tax is hereby levied, assessed and imposed, for general borough purposes, upon the admission to any amusement within the borough at a rate of 5 percent of the admission charged and collected; such tax is to be paid by the person charged or paying admission. Provided, where no fixed admission is charged, the tax shall be paid upon the gross amount collected by the producer, and shall be paid by the producer, if not paid by the person charged or paying such admission.”

Council members noted the meeting’s purpose was to discuss the amusement tax specifically, not “Pennsylvania Skills” machines.

During public comment, resident Gary Shugarts asked if the tax applied to churches selling tickets for fundraisers. The council clarified that religious organizations are excluded. Shugarts also questioned the tax’s impact on the Clearfield County Fair, noting the ordinance suggests patrons could be taxed at the gate, again at the grandstand, and a third time for the carnival.

Code Enforcement Officer David Potter clarified that the carnival is responsible for paying its own 5 percent tax.

Michael Reed, owner of the Ritz Theater, spoke against the levy, arguing it places a heavy burden on year-round businesses. Reed said he and his wife have invested heavily in the 98-year-old theater since purchasing it over two years ago.

“Public theaters have heavy competition with streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+,” Reed said, adding that if ticket costs become prohibitive, patrons will simply stay home.

Resident Christine Fulton brought up a past financial arrangement, claiming the borough would still owe the Fair and Park Board $350,000 by 2035 if not for their intervention. Fair and Park Manager Greg Hallstrom clarified the history, noting a 1987 agreement where the board lent the borough $210,000. He explained that the board eventually forgave the loan and accrued interest to ease the borough’s financial burden.

“We saved the borough a bunch of money and the first person you come after to get money are the people who saved you,” Hallstrom said.

Dave Franson, president of the Fair and Park Board, said the fair is only six weeks away and needs certainty. He noted the board recently lowered gate fees to keep the fair affordable. Members of council said, due to the process of amending an ordinance, they did not feel any changes would not go into effect before the fair.

“Every year, we’ve paid what you’ve asked us to pay,” Franson said. “We just want to know what you want us to pay and when it’s going to be enforced.”

Council Member Bruce Fair asked if the public would support a “flat tax” instead. He admitted the borough currently lacks the “checks and balances” to track event revenue or verify if they are being paid correctly.

Council Member Dennis Biancuzzo suggested a two-tiered system: a flat tax for permanent businesses and a temporary tax for “pop-up” events like food truck fairs or craft shows.

Fair, Biancuzzo, and Mayor Mason Strouse suggested the council could negotiate a set annual fee for organizations like the Ritz and the Fair and Park Board.

“Simple is always better,” Fair said. “These taxes are interpretational and the semantics are too hard to interpret.”

Council Member Annjane Ross emphasized the need for a balanced approach. “It should be a consistent fee,” Ross said. “It needs to be based on equality, but we must hold people accountable. Some people pay every time, other events do not.”

The council agreed to explore the flat fee and temporary fee options, noting they must still develop a process to track event details and ensure accountability.