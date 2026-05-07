HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday is advising consumers with Spirit Airlines bookings to act quickly in attempts to recover costs as the company’s sudden shutdown has left many budget travelers stunned — and some stranded.

Attorney General Sunday and his Bureau of Consumer Protection encourage impacted consumers to contact their credit card companies, third-party booking sites, or Spirit directly for refund options.

If efforts to recoup costs fail, Pennsylvania consumers can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General.

“Rarely do we see such a large company shutdown so suddenly, and we know there are a lot of anxious and angry consumers out there looking for options,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I encourage those consumers to check with other airlines which are moving quickly to rebook passengers who were scheduled with Spirit Airlines. Consumers whose flight issues are not resolved should attempt to recover refunds, then consider reaching out to my office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.”

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection offers the following tips:

Spirit Airlines is asking that guests do not go to the airport as all Spirit flights have been cancelled.

Consumers with questions about their flights or refunds should first visit https://spiritrestructuring.com/guests which has a Frequently Asked Questions page.

Consumers who booked a flight with their credit card may contact their credit card company to inquire about disputing the charges but consumers should act quickly to preserve their right to challenge the charges.

If you booked your trip with a third party company, you should contact them directly to inquire about a refund.

If you had anticipated a refund from Spirit for a cancelled flight but have not received a refund, and have already filed a dispute with your credit card company, you may file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Please note that, because Spirit has filed bankruptcy, certain types of claims may be subject to the Bankruptcy Court’s jurisdiction and related claims process. For more information about the Spirit bankruptcy and to file a proof of claim, you may do so at https://dm.epiq11.com/case/spj/info.

Impacted consumers with any issues with receiving their refunds may contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.