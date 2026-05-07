HARRISBURG, PA. – AARP Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging are emphasizing the critical role of education, early intervention, and modernized safeguards to protect older adults from fraud, following the release of new AARP research showing that scams remain widespread and underreported.

The 2026 AARP fraud survey finds that more than one in three adults nationwide report having experienced fraud, including money stolen through deception or the misuse of personal information. When fraud occurs, most victims say their first call is not to law enforcement, but to their bank or credit union. Nearly three-quarters of those who experienced fraud contacted their financial institution, underscoring the important role frontline staff, including bank tellers, play in spotting suspicious activity and stopping losses early.

At the same time, far fewer victims reported fraud to law enforcement or federal authorities. This gap highlights the need for stronger coordination among financial institutions, aging services, and consumer protection agencies, as well as updated policies that reflect how fraud affects older adults today.

“Fraud prevention is not just about recognizing a scam, it is about having systems in place that respond quickly when something looks wrong,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. “Bank tellers and financial professionals are often the first line of defense, especially for older adults. Strengthening training, awareness, and coordination can make a real difference, but it also requires laws and protections that keep pace with today’s threats.”

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the nation to age,” said Jason Kavulich, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Aging. “We are an Age-Friendly state and we have Aging Our Way, PA to chart the future of aging. Financial exploitation is the fastest-growing threat to that future, and that’s why we must work with partners across multiple sectors to update the Older Adults Protective Services Act to reflect current fraud risks and protect Pennsylvania’s 3.4 million older adults.”

The AARP survey also shows that while many adults take steps to protect themselves, gaps remain, particularly around reporting and follow-up. AARP Pennsylvania and the Department of Aging stress that education and outreach, paired with strong consumer protections and updated statutes, are essential to helping older Pennsylvanians stay safe.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.