JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released information regarding several unrelated incidents investigated across Jefferson and Indiana counties.

Brookville Man Avoids $1,500 Scam Loss

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 72-year-old Brookville man reported April 10 that he believed he had won a contest and was told he would receive $155,000 and other prizes. Police said the victim mailed $1,500 in money orders to what was later determined to be a fraudulent business connected to the scam. Investigators later discovered the company did not exist and that the phone numbers involved were associated with scam activity. Troopers said the victim was ultimately able to recover all of his money after calls were made to stop the priority mail package. The incident occurred in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Two Inmates Cited Following Jail Incident

State police in Punxsutawney also responded May 1 to the Jefferson County Jail along Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township for a reported altercation between two inmates. According to police, a 51-year-old Wilcox man and a 34-year-old man from Reynoldsville were both cited for harassment involving physical contact through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office. No additional details regarding the altercation were released.

Animal Neglect Citation Filed in Indiana County

In a separate investigation, PSP Punxsutawney investigated a report of alleged animal cruelty on April 30 along Lake Drive in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said an 18-year-old Smicksburg man was cited through Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office for neglect of animals following the investigation.

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