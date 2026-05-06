CLEARFIELD, PA. — Clearfield County Historical Society presented early court documents to the County Commissioners and Prothonotary.

The Society also presented a framed copy of the oath of office for the county’s first Prothonotary, Samuel Fulton in 1822. Fulton was sworn in as Prothonotary during the county’s very first day of court held on October 21, 1822. This document was presented to the Prothonotary’s Office. The document being presented is a framed copy of the Election Judges Oath from 1830 signed by Lewis (Ludwig) Snider, James McGhee and David Mitchell along with a transcription of their oath.