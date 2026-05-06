LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest Clarion seniors Randy Carlo and Jacob Patterson earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference postseason honors after producing some of the top offensive numbers in the PSAC West during the 2026 baseball season, according to conference officials.

The PSAC announced its all-conference baseball teams Tuesday. Carlo was named First Team All-PSAC West at first base, while Patterson earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors at third base.

According to Clarion athletics, Carlo delivered one of the top offensive seasons in program history. The senior first baseman set school single-season records for home runs, RBIs, and total bases.

Carlo hit 13 home runs, breaking the previous school record of 11 set by Scotty McManamon in 2023. He drove in 62 runs, surpassing the former record of 47 established by Kevin Gledhill in 2004, according to the program.

Clarion also credited Carlo with setting a new single-season mark for total bases with 113.

At the plate, Carlo posted a .404 batting average, a .497 on-base percentage and a .724 slugging percentage. According to Clarion athletics, he became the first Golden Eagle player to hit .400 or better in a season since Tony Petulla batted .444 in 2004.

His slugging percentage ranked third in a single season in school history. Carlo also finished second all-time in Clarion single-season history in runs scored with 42 and hits with 63.

Conference statistics showed Carlo ranked second in the PSAC with a 1.221 OPS. His .404 batting average ranked sixth in the league.

Carlo also tied for second in the conference with 13 home runs. His 62 RBIs led the field by a wide margin, according to conference numbers. Seton Hill’s Brady McGuire finished next with 52 RBIs.

According to Clarion athletics, Carlo became the first Golden Eagle first baseman to receive all-conference recognition since Tyler Falk in 2017. He is also the first Clarion first baseman to earn First Team All-PSAC honors.

Patterson returned to Clarion’s lineup this season and became one of the team’s top middle-of-the-order hitters, according to the university.

The third baseman finished with a .324 batting average, a .408 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage. His .930 OPS ranked second on the team.

Patterson collected 15 extra-base hits, including nine doubles and six home runs. He drove in 31 runs, which also ranked second on the team.

According to Clarion athletics, Patterson’s RBI total tied Tyler Falk’s 2015 season mark for ninth place in program history.

Clarion officials said the last Golden Eagle third baseman to earn All-PSAC West honors was Alex Ficorilli, who received Second Team recognition in 2019.

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