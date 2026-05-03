WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson,Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee,released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed theFarm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (H.R. 7567) with a final vote of 224-200.



“Working in Congress on behalf of our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities is an honor,” Chairman Thompson said.”I was proud to lead the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, and I am extremely pleased to see this bill pass with a strong bipartisan vote. An updated farm bill that meets the current needs of our farmers and ranchers is long overdue, and this is a significant step toward getting farm country back on track.”



Background:

The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 reauthorizes key USDA programs through 2031. The bill updates farm policy to strengthen supply chains, expand credit access for producers, and enhance crop insurance. By investing in rural broadband and infrastructure, it addresses modern challenges to support our farmers, ranchers, and foresters.