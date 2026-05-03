FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — For residents across the tri-county area, the drive along State Route 208 toward Fryburg and Marble is a familiar one. While the route maintains its quiet, small-town country feel throughout the year, it also serves as the gateway to an anticipated regional event: Fryburg Mayfest.

Among the many activities planned, the Mayfest Community Association (MCA) is highlighting three major events as the pillars of the celebration: the 5K Fun Run/Walk, the car cruise-in, and the annual parade.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, May 22: Community, Fun Run/Walk, and Cinema

The weekend kicks off with a focus on local giving.

Treasures & Treats: Start the day at the St. Michael’s Rummage and Bake Sale (9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) and scout out local yard sales scattered throughout the area.

Running for the League: The 5K Fun Run/Walk registration begins at 6:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church. The race starts at 7:00 p.m. sharp. This year, the proceeds will benefit the Clarion Forest Little League, supporting the next generation of local athletes.

Movie Night at the Fire Hall: Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department (WTVFD) will host a “Movie and Maker Night” starting at 6:00 p.m., featuring a screening of the brand-new release GOAT at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: The Main Event

Saturday is the “Big Day.” A FREE shuttle, courtesy of Muccio Transportation Services, will run from 10:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade, transporting visitors between the FUN Bank, the Fun Zone, and St. Michael’s parking lot.

The Fun Zone (Behind Faller’s Antique Depot): From 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Fun Zone will be full of activity with Jones Party Magic inflatables, a Bungee Jump, and a Dino Roar show. Keep an eye out for Charlie the Jester and Chelly Belly the Clown, and don’t miss the Free Kids Raffle at the Farmer’s Mutual Booth.

Mayfest Motor Cruise-In: the Cruise-In has moved to a NEW location on the St. Michael’s Church grounds. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the area will be filled with classic cars, tractors, motorcycles, and big rigs.

The Grand Slam Parade & Fireworks: The 2026 “Grand Slam” Parade will travel through Route 208 at 4:00 p.m., featuring Mark Beichner as this year’s Grand Marshal. As the sun sets, the Allegheny Smoke Band will lead a family tailgate party until dusk, when Peak Pyro by Kellner’s will light up the sky with a massive fireworks display across from St. Michael’s.

A Foodie’s Paradise

No trip to Mayfest is complete without sampling the local fare. The 2026 lineup includes:

Jordan’s Kitchen: Poutine, Brisket, and Pulled Pork.

War Dogs: Smoked Mac n’ Cheese and 1/2 lb. Hamburgers.

Curt’s Classics: Meatballs, Gyros, and Donuts.

Cindy’s Munchies: Strawberry Lemonade and Cheesecake on a Stix.

Sweet Dreams Snacks: Hershey’s Ice Cream and Shakes.

Deets Sugar House: Funnel Cakes, Fries, and Pulled Pork.

Venango Snow: Snow Cones.

Gratitude to the Sponsors

The MCA wishes to thank the sponsors whose generosity makes this event possible:

Platinum: Fryburg Sportsman’s Club

Gold: Triple ‘S’ Recycling

Silver: FUN Bank, exploreClarion.com, Farmers Mutual Insurance, Rustlers Sales and Service, Pale Whale Canoe Rentals, Hartzell’s Water Conditioning, Inc.

Bronze: Groner Tree Service, Muccio Transportation Services, Bauer Truck Repair, Mealy Excavating and Construction, Tionesta Builders, McKissick Logging, McKissick Trucking, Hunter’s Station, Fryburg K of C, Modern Living Solutions, LLC.

For more information, visit the Fryburg Mayfest website here: https://www.fryburgmayfest.com/.

The post Mayfest 2026: Fryburg and Marble Prepare for ‘Grand Slam’ Heritage Event appeared first on exploreJefferson.