Name: Jerry Lee McAdoo

Born: February 16, 1945

Died: January 20, 2026

Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Jerry was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967.

He also served the community through his membership with the First Church of God in Punxsutawney.

He was laid to rest in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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