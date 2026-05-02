HARRISBURG – Sens. Devlin Robinson (R-37), Vincent Hughes (D-7), and Steve Santarseiro (D-10) issued the following joint statement after Senate Bill 1014 was approved by the House of Representatives Education Committee:

“The advancement of Senate Bill 1014 is an important step toward restoring focus, connection, and balance in our classrooms. Students deserve a learning environment free from the constant distractions of cellphones and social media.

“This legislation establishes a clear, consistent statewide standard prohibiting cellphone use during the school day, while still allowing school districts the flexibility to implement policies in a way that works best for their communities. It also includes appropriate exceptions for medical needs, individualized education programs, English language learners, and instructional use with teacher permission.

“A statewide, phone-free school policy is backed by a strong, bipartisan coalition of educators, parents, and even students across Pennsylvania who are deeply concerned about the impact of smartphones on academic performance, mental health, and social development. Excessive screen time and constant notifications are contributing to increased anxiety, depression, and cyberbullying, while also taking away from valuable in-person interaction and learning. Since the early 2010s, teen depression has surged by approximately 150%, while suicide rates among children ages 10–14 have tripled between 2007 and 2021, corresponding with the rising popularity of smartphones and social media.

“By creating phone-free schools, we are giving students the opportunity to better engage in the classroom, build stronger relationships with their peers and teachers, and develop healthier habits.

“We look forward to continued consideration of this bipartisan legislation in the House and remain committed to supporting policies that put students’ well-being and success first.”

While Senate Bill 1014 was amended by the House of Representatives Education Committee, the original language was left largely intact ensuring that the true intent of the bill to create phone-free schools remains. If enacted, Pennsylvania would join 28 states with student cellphone restrictions — including 19 states enforcing bell‑to‑bell bans.

The bill now heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration.