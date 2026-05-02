LEEPER, Pa. — Car Mate Trailers, Inc. in Leeper, PA, had its modest beginnings as Pennstyle Campers, Inc. in 1974. It later began doing business as Car Mate Trailers under the founder, the late James A. Pfendler, until his retirement in 1996. At that time, seven key employees became the proud owners of Car Mate Trailers, Inc. Over the following decades, five of the seven owners retired, leaving Fred Ochs and Michelle Ochs-Hughes at the helm by 2020.

As with everything, change is inevitable. The next retiree, Fred Ochs, has decided to begin his own retirement journey in the months to come. Fred lives in Lucinda, PA, and has three daughters: Emma, Grace, and Abby.

Fred joined the company in 1986 as the “right-hand man” to Jim Pfendler. He later served as President, Production Manager, and in multiple other roles to ensure that the company flourished and grew through both challenging and prosperous business climates. Everyone at Car Mate wishes Fred the best for his upcoming retirement and is deeply grateful for his decades of dedicated service, guidance, and leadership.

Co-owner Michelle Hughes will retain partial ownership and continue to oversee daily operations along with a team of new co-owners. Michelle resides in Leeper with her husband, Butch; her children, Karlie Clark and Cameron Clark, live nearby. Michelle states, “I will be partnering with three local entrepreneurs. These men have diverse experience in numerous areas of business and a versatile skill set that will only bring continued success to Car Mate Trailers. Joining the Car Mate ownership roles are Josh Lesniak, Chad Kiser, and Chad Nellis. The transition is currently underway and the team is absorbing every aspect of the company, which will no doubt ensure a seamless transition in the months to come.”

Josh Lesniak lives in Strattanville, PA, with his wife, Chellsi, and children, Pacen and Lena. He studied Business and Civil Technology. Josh owns and operates J & J Trailers & Equipment, with locations in Shippenville and Corsica, and J & J Feeds and Needs, with locations in Shippenville and Brookville. Josh also owns Riverhill Battery in Shippenville and the Platt Mills feed processing plant in Spartansburg, PA. He is involved in a multitude of other business ventures and community growth organizations.

Chad Kiser lives in Cook Forest, PA, with his girlfriend, Savannah, and dogs, Boomer and Bea. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Mathematics and studied Economics. Chad is the Controller at J & J Trailers & Equipment, J & J Feeds and Needs, and numerous other local businesses. Chad also co-owns Fore Factory indoor golf simulator facilities, with locations in Clarion and DuBois, PA.

Chad Nellis lives in Ninevah, PA, with his wife, Monique, and children, Skylar, Eli, Amelia, and Mack. He holds a degree in Finance. Chad worked as a Financial Advisor before owning and operating three companies providing sales and services to the oil and gas industry, which he sold in 2022 and 2025. He also owned and operated a housing park for a time. Chad currently co-owns Tri-County Homes, a dealer of manufactured homes, in Shippenville, PA.

These three men are proud natives and residents of Clarion County. They are well-equipped for the challenges and demands of the Car Mate Trailers, Inc. manufacturing facility in Leeper, PA, and the Car Mate Truck & Trailer Repair garage in Lucinda, PA.

“Devoting the past 39 years to Car Mate has been a great privilege,” remarks Michelle. “I’m confident that Car Mate, our dedicated employees, and our loyal dealer network will continue to thrive. I want to continue to be part of the success we have worked so hard for over the decades.”

Established in 1982, Car Mate Trailers, Inc. employs approximately 80 local residents, specializing in enclosed cargo trailers ranging from 4’x6’ to 8.5’x53’. Each unit features in-house handcrafted, steel-welded frames and is finished entirely on-site. Distributed through a network of 80+ dealers across the Northeastern U.S. and Southeastern Canada, Car Mate products include a 5-year workmanship warranty and lifetime coverage on one-piece aluminum roofs, plywood flooring, and LED lighting. All trailers utilize Dexter brand axles, backed by up to a 10-year warranty.

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