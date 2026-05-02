DUBOIS- Blending the story of his father, Harv, and the history of the Murray family’s many businesses, Greg Murray educated and entertained his audience as the guest speaker at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 17th Luncheon.

Greg Murray started his presentation by giving his father’s background. Harv Murray (1927-2017) was raised in Rockton. Following time in the U. S. Marine Corps, he returned to DuBois where he purchased Rafferty Taxi, renaming it City Cab. Harv used a fleet of Ford vehicles in the business along with a Plymouth limousine. Greg related that in addition to passengers, they would deliver ice, and also took children to school.

Harv ran the cab service for 17 years selling it to future DuBois Area Historical Society President E. D. Reitz. Harv then joined Shaw trucking as a truck driver in 1949. In 1952 he married his wife, Genevieve. In addition to their other work, they ran the car rental at the DuBois Airport.

Things changed in 1955 when City Service Garage was built to provide local repair for the taxi cabs. That was followed in 1968 by the purchase of the Ford, Lincoln, Mercury car dealership in DuBois for $15,000. The dealership operated Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. “He even took trades in exchange for a car, like groceries, a sailboat, and property,” said Greg about his father’s transactions. Greg, his sisters Michele and Glenda, and a late brother Harv III, all eventually found themselves involved in the business.

Growth followed with the addition of Ford Commercial Truck, a heavy truck franchise, for the underserved DuBois market. A second shift from 7-11 p.m. was added at City Service Garage to meet the demand for repairs. Soon Parts World and World of Auto Parts were established to provide the needed vehicle parts for repairs.

From 1982-2021, Greg managed the multiple businesses, and added on the Honda/Mitsubishi line in 1988. “I was the S. O. B., son of the boss,” declared Greg about the businesses that claimed multiple Chairman’s Awards for excellence from Ford.

“We were one of the few to have all the dealerships, including trucking,” said Murray. “That included Freightliner, Western Star, and Mercedes-Benz. None of this could have been accomplished without great people working for us and community support. I took my lessons from my dad – work hard and meet the challenges.”

The luncheon was held at Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, with catering by Gateway Café, DuBois. Fifty-four people attended the luncheon.