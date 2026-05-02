PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local couple faces criminal charges after they allegedly left children unattended in a parked vehicle at Walmart while temperatures hovered near 15 degrees, according to state police.

William Jose Courson Jr., 28, and Aubree Blaine Cathcart, 22, both of Punxsutawney, are each charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, court documents show. The charges were filed on April 22 in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

The criminal complaint said Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the Walmart in Young Township on January 19 following a report of a child left alone in a vehicle.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a person called police at approximately 6:05 p.m. after seeing a child inside a parked vehicle with no adult present. State police said the vehicle had already left the parking lot by the time troopers arrived on the scene.

Store surveillance footage showed Courson and Cathcart entering the building at 5:32 p.m. and leaving at 5:57 p.m., according to the complaint. The pair later admitted to police they left their children in the vehicle while they ran into the store, the affidavit said.

Investigators stated the children were left alone for approximately 25 minutes. According to the complaint, the weather was 15 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the incident.

State police said the defendants knowingly endangered the children by violating a duty of care and protection.

Preliminary hearings for both Courson and Cathcart are scheduled for May 29 before Judge Mizerock. Court records show both defendants were issued summons on April 23.

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