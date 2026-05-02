CURWENSVILLE, Pa. — The Curwensville Area Historical Society invites the community to its 2026 season kickoff open house.

Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, visitors can enjoy coffee from the Perky Pup Coffee Co. before touring the Patton House Museum at 815 State St. in Curwensville.

Displays highlight various local industries, including the Clearfield Cheese plant and Howe’s Leather. Other exhibits feature military heroes, Curwensville’s musical heritage, historical maps, and secret societies. Unique items on display include a tread power machine, vintage clothing, artifacts from the Korb House, and a chair President Benjamin Harrison used when visiting the Patton family. The museum remains open until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The society has planned several activities this year, including:

May 12, 6 p.m.: A discussion of founding Curwensville businesses, such as the tannery.

A discussion of founding Curwensville businesses, such as the tannery. July 4, 10 a.m.: A reading of the Declaration of Independence.

A reading of the Declaration of Independence. July 11: A special paranormal investigation by the MoValley Paranormal group (time to be announced).

Other society-sponsored events include:

May 25, 2 p.m.: A Memorial Day ceremony at McClure Cemetery honoring Revolutionary War soldiers.

A Memorial Day ceremony at McClure Cemetery honoring Revolutionary War soldiers. June 12, 7 p.m.: A walking tour of Grampian.

A walking tour of Grampian. June 14, 1 p.m.: A walking tour of Curwensville.

A walking tour of Curwensville. Aug. 7-9: The annual Bucktail Reunion encampment at Irvin Park, featuring a parade at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

The annual Bucktail Reunion encampment at Irvin Park, featuring a parade at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Sept. 20, 1 p.m.: A second walking tour of Curwensville.

The society recently moved into its new home at the historic Patton House, formerly the Beardsley Funeral Home. Kevin and Ann Beardsley donated the building.

The society is seeking the community’s help to raise $150,000 to repair the building’s foundation, beams, and walls. These efforts will ensure the structure’s long-term stability, improve accessibility, and update displays while preserving the original architecture.

Donations can be made at curwensvillehistoricalsociety.org, by mail to PO Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833, or in person during normal business hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday. Residents can also follow the Curwensville Area Historical Society on Facebook for updates at Curwensville Area Historical Society