CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The clear fields pioneers found when they first settled the area were the genesis of the name of a new county formed by and Act of Assembly by Thomas McKean, the second governor of Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1804, Clearfield.

But Clearfield didn’t begin there.

It began with the first settler to the area, Wilhelm (William) Bloom, who came to the area by following the Shamokin Path to the mouth of Anderson Creek in 1796 where he and his family befriended the local native population and would become the ancestors of the largest family in Clearfield County by 1887.

Descendants are still living in the county today.

As part of the nation’s celebration of it’s 250th birthday, a Semiquincentennial, and Pennsylvania’s vital role in the founding of the nation in 1776, fiberglass bells were presented to each of the 67 counties to be decorated with artwork reflecting that community’s particular history within the commonwealth.

Clearfield County’s bell, sponsored by FirstEnergy Corp., was painted by Linda Matlack Heberling, whose family also has deep roots in the area and in the historical research of the county, including the Bell Site Dig in New Millport. She had help from Willy Whitman in creating the artwork, and the clear protective coat was done by Dan Gill, owner of DSG Autobody.

The bell was unveiled to the public at the Curwensville Historical Society on Nov. 22 and now is being dedicated to the community in a ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 at the Historical Society Garden, 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield. The community is invited to attend the event and speak with Heberling and members of the historical society about the bell and history of the county. The museum will also be open to the public for the summer and visitors can tour the exhibits and learn about what makes the county unique.

More information can be found at www.clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net and information about the celebration of the Semiquincentennial can be found at clearfieldcountypa250.com.