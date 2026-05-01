JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on several recent incidents across Jefferson and neighboring counties, including a reported Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation, a domestic incident, and a theft investigation involving scrap metal.

PFA Violation in Warsaw Township

According to PSP DuBois, troopers are investigating a reported PFA violation that occurred on April 25 at approximately 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of Gravel Road and Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. Police said both the victim and the accused are 26-year-old Brookville residents. No additional details were provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Reynoldsville Domestic Assault

A 29-year-old Reynoldsville man was arrested on strangulation charges following a domestic incident on Broadway Street, according to a report from the State Police. Troopers from the Dubois Patrol Unit responded to the scene at 5:58 p.m. on April 22. An investigation determined that the victims, 34-year-old woman and an infant boy, both of Reynoldsville, were assaulted, according to state police. The suspect was charged through district court.

Scrap Metal Theft

On April 30, PSP Punxsutawney reported a theft investigation stemming from an incident on March 12 along Route 286 in Banks Township, Indiana County. Troopers said two individuals — a 31-year-old woman from La Jose and a 48-year-old man from Burnside — admitted to stealing scrap metal valued at approximately $50 earlier in the day while being interviewed for a separate matter. The investigation remains ongoing.

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