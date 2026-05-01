HARRISBURG– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are reminding Pennsylvanians to put down the phone while driving or they will be forced to pay a fine starting June 5, 2026. In 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Paul Miller’s Law, which prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other delays. Drivers can still use their phones to alert authorities in the event of an emergency and use hands-free technology to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music.

Beginning June 5, 2026, drivers convicted of using a hand-held device while driving will pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees. Pennsylvania also enforces a texting-while-driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion. Additionally, depending on the circumstances, drivers who violate Paul Miller’s Law or the texting-while-driving ban may also be convicted of Homicide by Vehicle or Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and given increased sentences.

“Your choices behind the wheel can change lives forever,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Distracted driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal. This National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we are asking all drivers to commit to putting the phone away while driving.”

“As the warning period for Paul Miller’s Law concludes, troopers will begin issuing citations to drivers using handheld devices behind the wheel,” said Pennsylvania State Police Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens. “Distracted driving is dangerous and significantly increases the risk of crashes. Just a moment of inattention can lead to life-altering consequences. The PSP urges all motorists to put their phones down, stay focused, and help keep Pennsylvania’s roadways safe.”

The law is named for Paul Miller Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in 2010 in Monroe County as the result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving. Since Paul’s death, Eileen Miller – Paul’s mother – has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving.

“Nearly 15 years ago, two Dunmore state troopers knocked on my door to tell me that my son was killed,” said Miller. “My son did everything right – he was killed by someone else’s unsafe choices behind the wheel. This law is for every family in Pennsylvania that doesn’t have to experience two state troopers knocking on their door to tell them that their loved one was killed by distracted driving.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2024 there were 9,950 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in more than 6,000 injuries and 49 fatalities. Distracted driving crash data is believed to be underreported due to many drivers’ reluctance to admit to being distracted at the time of a crash.

If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe drive:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one that can’t wait, pull over and park your car in a safe location before using your device.

Ask a passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them to access your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, silence notifications, or put your phone in a location that is inaccessible until you arrive at your destination.

Cell phone use is not the only distraction while driving. Anything that takes your attention away from driving, your eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel is a distraction. Driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of the approximately 1,100 fatal crashes that occur annually on Pennsylvania roadways. These behaviors include driving distracted, impaired, aggressive, and others.

For more information on distracted driving, visit www.pa.gov/dotsafety.