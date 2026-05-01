CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Curwensville woman faces felony drug charges after police found her in possession of 8 ounces of methamphetamine.

State police charged Shannon R. Radzyminski, 43, with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with two traffic violations.

Radzyminski waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. She remains free on $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer in Huston Township spotted a vehicle driven by Radzyminski on April 14. The driver allegedly shielded her face, hit the brakes, and drifted onto the fog line. The officer began to follow the vehicle onto Interstate 80.

The vehicle entered the left lane and traveled at a slow speed while tractor-trailers passed it in the right lane. The car then drifted between lanes before entering the right lane, leaving a narrow opening between two commercial vehicles. One of those vehicles had to brake to avoid a collision. Radzyminski then began following the commercial vehicle extremely closely, police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at the Bigler Avenue exit.

Radzyminski and two other occupants gave conflicting stories regarding their travel plans. Police allegedly observed evidence of criminal activity, including a glass smoking device in plain view on the front passenger floorboard. After the occupants denied a request for a consent search, police obtained a search warrant and towed the vehicle to the state police barracks.

During the search, police found a canister containing suspected methamphetamine and a plastic bag holding eight individual bags, each containing approximately 1 ounce of the drug. Police alleged the drugs belonged to Radzyminski.

Officers also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana belonging to the other occupants.