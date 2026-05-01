HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Roadway deaths in Pennsylvania dropped to the lowest level since record keeping started in 1928, according to a Wednesday report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Total traffic deaths fell to 1,047 in 2025, which is 80 less than the death count in 2024. Fatal crashes also hit a record low of 979. The state recorded 109,515 total reportable crashes, which is the second-lowest total on record.

“Even one life lost is one too many, so while this decrease is good news, Pennsylvania remains committed to moving toward zero deaths on our roadways,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT will continue to do our part to decrease fatalities through education and outreach, but we will only reach zero when we all work together. Please drive safely. Put the phone down when you are behind the wheel. Always follow the speed limit and never drive impaired. And buckle up! Your seat belt can save your life in a crash.”

According to agency data, fatalities in impaired driver crashes dropped from 342 in 2024 to 258 last year. This is the lowest number ever recorded for that category. Deaths in lane departure crashes fell to 492.

Unbelted fatalities reached an all-time low of 259. Agency data suggests that 233 people who died in crashes could have survived if they buckled up. Officials reported that driver behavior is the leading factor in 83 percent of fatal crashes.

PennDOT invested more than $357 million in federal funds into 312 safety projects between 2023 and 2025. The state also spent $30 million in state funds for low-cost projects, including rumble strips, warning signs, and pavement markings.

Some crash categories saw increases despite the overall decline. Aggressive driving fatalities rose 31 percent since 2020. Bicyclist deaths increased to 28, and deaths involving drivers between 65 and 74 years old rose to 185.

Distracted driving fatalities increased slightly to 54. Paul Miller’s Law took effect in June 2024 to prohibit handheld devices while driving. Convicted drivers will face a $50 fine plus fees starting in June 2026.

PennDOT has committed another $106.5 million for safety projects in 2026. These funds will support 198 unique projects across the state.

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