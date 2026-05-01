DUBOIS- Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home offers monthly bereavement support groups in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The groups provide an opportunity where people who have experienced a loss can find caring, comfort, support and information in a confidential atmosphere.
Below is the schedule of May 2026 Bereavement Support Groups.
- The Bereavement Support Group will meet in the Penn Highlands DuBois Central Resource Center, located at 204 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM.
- At Penn Highlands Clearfield, the Group will meet at the hospital, located at 809 Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM.
- The Bereavement Support Group will meet in St. Marys at Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home located at 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 2:00 PM.
- In Brookville, the group will meet at the Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home Office located at 298 Main Street, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2:30 PM.
The free adult meetings are open to all area residents. Confidentiality is respected and no reservation is needed.
For more information, contact MaryLou Wehler, Bereavement Coordinator, at 814-788-8002.