DUBOIS- Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home offers monthly bereavement support groups in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The groups provide an opportunity where people who have experienced a loss can find caring, comfort, support and information in a confidential atmosphere.

Below is the schedule of May 2026 Bereavement Support Groups.

The Bereavement Support Group will meet in the Penn Highlands DuBois Central Resource Center, located at 204 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

At Penn Highlands Clearfield, the Group will meet at the hospital, located at 809 Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

The Bereavement Support Group will meet in St. Marys at Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home located at 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

In Brookville, the group will meet at the Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home Office located at 298 Main Street, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2:30 PM.

The free adult meetings are open to all area residents. Confidentiality is respected and no reservation is needed.

For more information, contact MaryLou Wehler, Bereavement Coordinator, at 814-788-8002.