PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Gouldsboro man was charged with indecent exposure and other crimes after allegedly smashing through a wall at Punxsutawney Area Hospital and fleeing into a nearby wooded area where police found him naked.

According to the criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the hospital on Hillcrest Drive at 11:24 p.m. on April 29.

Hospital staff told investigators that 50-year-old Andrew Robert Barton Jr. was running through the building, and they were unsure where he had gone, the affidavit of probable cause stated. Police said they found a smashed section of drywall in a hallway where Barton was last seen.

Surveillance footage showed Barton walking east through the parking lot, the complaint said. A police dog tracked a scent through several private backyards toward Walston Park and Ball Field. Officers noted in the affidavit that they located a hospital gown on the ground along a power line during the search.

The complaint said police found Barton completely naked in a wooded area near the public park. Once back at the hospital, Barton allegedly provided a false name and birth date to investigators. Police said his identity was confirmed using a driver’s license found with his belongings.

When asked about the drywall, Barton told police it was the “fastest way out,” according to the affidavit. Barton also allegedly told officers he believed the wall was a door, and that he had “needed to go for a walk.”

State police filed the following charges against Barton on April 30, according to court records:

Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

Criminal Mischief — Damage Property, Summary

Barton was arraigned the same day before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, who set bail at $5,000 unsecured, the court docket indicates.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 at 11:00 a.m. in front of Judge Mizerock.

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