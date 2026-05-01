CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — There were smiles, tears, and moments of pure joy on Tuesday afternoon as children across the region experienced something many families never thought possible: new independence.

Variety — the Children’s Charity recently joined forces with Blackburn’s Home Medical Equipment & Supplies at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6. The partnership provided local families with four specialized strollers and fittings for eight adaptive bikes.

The event highlighted both the immediate and long-term impact of the organization’s programs across Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, and Forest counties.

Collaboration at the Core

Opening the program, Variety CEO Tom Baker emphasized the importance of partnerships in making the program possible.

“We’re always very grateful to Mr. Randy and Mr. Jeremy in the back from Blackburn’s,” Baker said. “Our programs don’t work without the power of collaboration and working together with the intermediate units, which we’re grateful to them for hosting us, and just really Blackburn’s being with us everywhere we go.”

Baker also pointed to the organization’s growing reach.

“A lot of good things are going on within Variety. We had a record-breaking year last year, 1,108 pieces of life-changing adaptive equipment, the most in history, which is very cool,” he said. “And later this year, we are going to reach our 10,000th piece of equipment, which is awesome.”

Stories That Show the Impact

The presentation, led by Deanna David, focused on how adaptive equipment is changing everyday life for families.

“These strollers enable kids to get out into the community safely,” David emphasized. “We hear from families that they’re trapped in their home without a safe way to get out into the community.”

She explained that challenges range from mobility limitations to safety concerns, including children who may wander unexpectedly or families who cannot transport bulky wheelchairs to outdoor activities.

“Whether it’s the trail or the pumpkin patch or the corn maze and those fun activities, these strollers offer that to them.”

David also shared personal stories that illustrated the emotional weight behind the equipment.

One involved a girl named Peyton, who had spent years watching her siblings ride bikes.

During a family camping trip, Peyton made a wish on a shooting star — she wanted a bike.

“Three days later, I got that email from Variety that they’ve got the funding in,” David noted. “Peyton is now riding with her brother. She’s not just watching anymore.”

In another story, David described a young boy from the Oil City area who experienced independence for the first time after receiving an adaptive bike.

“I got so many pictures and videos. He was just joyful the whole time, giggling and smiling the whole time riding through there. He was just so full of joy because it was the first time he was able to pedal something independently.”

She recalled, “He’s like the mailman in their community now; he goes and picks up the neighbors’ mail and delivers it to each of their houses.”

A Powerful Moment for Communication

One touching moment of the event came during the discussion of the organization’s My Voice Program, which provides communication devices to children with speech challenges.

A father, speaking about his daughter, became emotional as he described the difficulty of showing others how much she understands.

“It’s amazing because I try to tell people how smart she is and I don’t have a way to show them,” he said. “We’ve worked so hard to just communicate with each other… how do we make a bridge for everybody else, because I’m not going to last forever. So this is huge.”

Following his remarks, David and Variety representatives assured the family they would work to help secure a communication device.

Equipment Delivered — and More on the Way

After the presentation, representatives from Blackburn’s demonstrated how the adaptive strollers and bikes function, walking families through features designed for safety, comfort, and ease of use.

Four children received adaptive strollers during the event, while those children and four additional participants were fitted for adaptive bikes.

Those bikes are expected to be delivered during a follow-up event in late May.

Meeting a Growing Need

The event is part of a broader effort by Variety to meet critical needs for children with disabilities — often outside the scope of insurance coverage.

According to event information, the organization has provided more than 9,400 adaptive bikes, strollers, and communication devices since 2012, totaling over $14.2 million in equipment.

Within the Riverview Intermediate Unit service area alone, Tuesday’s distribution brings the total to more than 200 pieces of equipment, valued at over $309,000.

For families in attendance, however, the impact went far beyond numbers.

It was about inclusion. It was about independence.

And for many children, it was about experiencing something for the very first time.

The post First Rides, Big Smiles: Local Children Gain Independence Through Variety Program appeared first on exploreJefferson.