Abraxas is seeking a Night Supervisor to join its team in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, PA.

Abraxas I is hiring Inpatient Drug & Alcohol Counselors to work with adolescents at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest. In this role you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Position: Night Supervisor

Salary: $45,000 annually

Job Type: Full-time

Shift: 11:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Free Meals

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

401(k) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Ensures the safety and security of the facility.

Oversees the implementation of the clients’ schedule.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Monitors Guard 1 System

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings, and provides feedback.

Implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Conducts one “full facility” headcount each night.

Conducts fire drills during client sleeping hours, as scheduled.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

For a full job description and to apply, go here: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=cbfbdc9a-a7f6-4833-9211-9b7695508c8f&ccId=9200648049722_3&lang=en_US&jobId=596582&userQuery=Marienville%20PA&jwId=9200648049722_1

Abraxas is an Equal Opportunity Employer

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