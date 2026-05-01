Abraxas is seeking a Night Supervisor to join its team in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, PA.
Abraxas I is hiring Inpatient Drug & Alcohol Counselors to work with adolescents at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest. In this role you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Position: Night Supervisor
Salary: $45,000 annually
Job Type: Full-time
Shift: 11:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.
Benefits & Perks:
We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
- Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
- Free Meals
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
- 401(k) Savings Plan
- Life Assistance Program (LAP)
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
- Advancement Opportunities
In this role, you will:
- Ensures the safety and security of the facility.
- Oversees the implementation of the clients’ schedule.
- Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.
- Monitors Guard 1 System
- Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings, and provides feedback.
- Implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.
- Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.
- Facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.
- Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.
- Conducts one “full facility” headcount each night.
- Conducts fire drills during client sleeping hours, as scheduled.
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills
For a full job description and to apply, go here: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=cbfbdc9a-a7f6-4833-9211-9b7695508c8f&ccId=9200648049722_3&lang=en_US&jobId=596582&userQuery=Marienville%20PA&jwId=9200648049722_1
Abraxas is an Equal Opportunity Employer
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