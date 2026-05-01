JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — The case against a man who allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek, and later fled from police, has advanced to the Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents show the following charges against 39-year-old Roger Christopher Delsman, of Glen Campbell, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on April 28 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana:

Aggravated Assault — Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

Indifference, Felony 1 Kidnapping to Inflict Injury/Terror, Felony 1

Strangulation — Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Movable Property, Felony 3

Terroristic Threats w/ Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (2 counts)

w/ Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (2 counts) Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct: Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Driving While Operating Privileges Suspended or Revoked — DUI/ARD 1st Offense, Summary

Operating Vehicle w/o Valid Inspection — General Rule, Summary

Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Resisting Arrest or Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post a total of $55,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, State Police from the DuBois station responded to an apartment on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at approximately 4:44 p.m. on December 29 for a report of a motor vehicle theft. A witness at the scene told police that Delsman and his niece had been staying at his apartment when an argument broke out.

The witness stated that he heard his niece yelling for help, and he forced his way into a locked bedroom. According to the affidavit, the witness saw Delsman on top of the victim, choking her with both hands. The complaint states that Delsman threatened to kill the witness before grabbing the victim by her hair and dragging her out of the house.

According to the complaint, Delsman took the keys to the witness’s 2014 Ford Escape and forced the victim into the vehicle against her will. Police later located the stolen vehicle in Sykesville with Delsman driving and the victim in the passenger seat, the complaint continues.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office transported Delsman to the Clearfield County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Court records show that charges against Delsman were filed December 31, 2025. He was arraigned on January 8 in front of Judge Inzana.

Additional criminal charges against Delsman were filed on January 27, 2026, by DuBois-based State Police.

A search of Delsman following the chase resulted in the seizure of a used hypodermic needle from his pocket, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The complaint noted that Delsman later admitted to knowing he had active warrants out for his arrest.

During the pursuit, one trooper suffered a laceration to his lower leg that required medical treatment at Punxsutawney Hospital, the complaint said.