Evelyn P. “Evie” Askey, 71, of DuBois, PA died surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born on May, 9, 1954, in St. Marys, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Louise (Finotti) Barbazzeni, Sr.

Evie was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She had worked as the supervisor of the emergency room at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital for many of those years, and then as a supervisor at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Evie was a mentor to many of her fellow nurses and those she trained. As a nurse, she touched many lives and was a passionate advocate for patient care. Her nursing career and the professionalism and kindness which she gave to her patients was always one of her top priorities. Evie enjoyed crafting, going for walks and reading. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, but she loved her Pittsburgh Pirates. Go Bucs! Above all, Evie loved her family and spending time with her favorite dog Brutus! She will be missed by many.

She is survived by one son, Gary Hanes (Jackie) of Bradford, PA; one brother, Ronald Barbazzeni and his wife Ruthanne of DuBois, PA; half-sisters, Annamae Olewnick and Lena Trenn, both of Penfield, PA, and Theresa Snyder of Tennessee; half-brother, Leo Barbazzeni, Jr. of St. Marys, PA; one grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Melio Barbazzeni.

As per Evie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation, and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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