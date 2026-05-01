HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Florida man escaped injury after his vehicle struck an embankment and overturned in Huston Township on Tuesday evening.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:31 p.m. on April 28 on Hoovertown Road (Route 153), near Fire Tower Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Osvaldo Nunez De La Fuente, 26, of Ruskin, Florida, was traveling south in a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway.

State police said the car struck a large embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll over. The Malibu then came back down onto all four wheels, coming to a final rest in the southbound lane.

Nunez De La Fuente was wearing a seat belt, and reported no injuries at the scene, according to police.

The vehicle was towed by Bricen Towing. The Penfield Fire Department and Bennetts Valley EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

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