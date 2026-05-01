CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield County Residents are encouraged to prepare for the May 19 Primary Election.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said mail-in ballots for the primary are on their way to recipients.

All mail-in ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m., May 19. Glass emphasized the need to get the ballots back to the county as soon as possible and not wait until just before election day. He reminded residents that the last day to register to vote is May 4, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 12.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners sighed three proclamations:

May was declared National Foster Care Month with the proclamation noting there are over 400,000 children in foster care with 14,000 in Pennsylvania alone.

May is also Mental Health and Stigma month and to provide education and a day out, a “Kick the Stigma” event with speakers, games, etc. will be held at the DuBois Park May 31.

Additionally, May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, with the proclamation stating there are 838,000 licensed motorcyclists in PA and it is the responsibility of all motorists to ensure the safety of everyone sharing the roadways across the Commonwealth.