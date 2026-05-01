SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (EYT)- The Golden Eagles track & field team kicked off the three-day PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium on Thursday, with two Clarion athletes competing on the opening day of the event in Shippensburg.

Action opened up with the Women’s Hammer Throw, with Madison Foringer competing. The senior took 20th in the field, tossing the implement a distance of 39.23m.

In the 10,000m, freshman Raechel Braun got her first taste of PSAC Outdoor Championships action. She completed the 25-lap circuit in a PR of 39:09.47, cutting more than a minute off her previous best to take 17th in the field.

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