William Gerald (Jerry) Ralston of Middletown, Ohio and formerly of Treasure Lake, DuBois, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

He was born on December 3, 1943, in Clearfield, PA, the son of the late William Guy and Betty Caroline (Grubb) Ralston.

Jerry graduated from the Clearfield High School, Class of 1961, and attended the DuBois Campus of the Pennsylvania State University studying drafting and design technology.

Jerry married his best friend and the love of his life, the former Barbara Sue Atkinson, on October 9, 1965, at St. Peters United Church of Christ in DuBois. She survives and together they enjoyed and celebrated 60 years together.

Jerry’s career included employment with the U.S. Army Map Service in Washington D.C.; Brockway Glass Inc. in Brockway, Pa., and Owens-Illinois in Toledo, OH. After his retirement, Jerry became a licensed realtor in Ohio and sold real estate with The Loss Realty Group in Toledo.

Jerry is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, Ohio, the Garfield Lodge #559 Free and Accepted Masons in DuBois, Pa., and a former member of the Lucas County and Toledo Board of Realtors.

Jerry and Barbara enjoyed many years of camping at Parker Dam with their family and friends and the time spent around many campfires. Over the years, they managed to visit all of the lower 48 states. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to Barbara, Jerry is survived by three amazing children that he was very proud of: his two daughters, Kimberly Sebring (Mark) of Zelienople, Pa., Karen Sloaf (Steve Busching) of Mars, Pa.; and his son, Christopher (Kelly) Ralston of Mason, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren that brought him so much joy: Megan, Thomas and Marygrace Sebring; Emily, Molly and Maddy Sloaf; Ian, Bailey, Zachary and Lucas Ralston; and a very special brother, Dr. Charles Frederick (Gail) Ralston; plus brother-in-laws, Richard (Marianne) Atkinson; Harry Robinson; and a sister-in-law, Betty Lou (Atkinson) Kopshina.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Sebring; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Atkinson) Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kopshina.

There will be no public visitation. There will be a private memorial service for Jerry at First Presbyterian Church, Middletown, Ohio, with Rev. Justin Miller and Dr. C. Frederick Ralston co-officiating.

It’s Jerry’s wish that any memorial contributions be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children or a charity of the donor’s choice. Any notes of condolences can be sent to Barbara Ralston, in care of Christopher Ralston, 5692 Hawthorn Ct., Mason, OH 45040.

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