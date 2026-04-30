SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A residential fire in Jefferson County earlier this week caused significant damage but no injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The incident occurred on April 27, 2026, at approximately 11:19 a.m. along Hill Street in Sykesville Borough.
According to a report from the PSP Fire Marshal Unit, the fire damaged a residence at that location, prompting an origin and cause investigation.
Troopers said the fire was determined to be accidental upon investigation.
Authorities estimated the total damage at approximately $350,000, according to the report.
Police say no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/04/30/sykesville-home-sustains-350000-in-damage-after-fire-ruled-accidental-by-psp-fire-marshal-175185/