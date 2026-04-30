SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A residential fire in Jefferson County earlier this week caused significant damage but no injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2026, at approximately 11:19 a.m. along Hill Street in Sykesville Borough.

According to a report from the PSP Fire Marshal Unit, the fire damaged a residence at that location, prompting an origin and cause investigation.

Troopers said the fire was determined to be accidental upon investigation.

Authorities estimated the total damage at approximately $350,000, according to the report.

Police say no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

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