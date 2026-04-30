LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police reported a Summerville teenager escaped injury after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree in Limestone Township.

According to report released on April 28 by PSP Clarion, the crash occurred on April 12 at 1:03 p.m. on Corsica Road, east of Bish Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police reported that Samuel P. Gulnac, 18, of Summerville, was traveling south in a 2006 Ford F-150 when he lost control of the vehicle.

State police said the truck veered off the western side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was removed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Gulnac reported no injuries at the scene. He was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash, police noted.

According to the report, Gulnac was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.

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