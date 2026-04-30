BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Laurel Eye Clinic offers full‑service optical boutiques at every location.

Each boutique is staffed by experienced opticians who help visitors choose frames and lenses tailored to their vision needs, lifestyle, and personal style.

The clinics accept most routine vision plans and offer a wide range of eyewear options, from budget‑friendly basics to popular designer brands, including:

Kate Spade

Oakley

Fysch

Kliik

Gwen Stefani

L.A.M.B.

Ray‑Ban

Vera Bradley

Under Armour

Maui Jim

Steve Madden

IZOD, Jones New York, and more

In addition to stylish frames, patients can explore modern lens technologies that enhance clarity, reduce glare, improve night‑driving visibility, filter blue light, and adapt to changing light conditions. Progressive lenses have also advanced significantly, offering smoother, more natural vision at all distances.

With transparent pricing — frames averaging around $180 and lens packages available at a variety of price points — the optical boutiques make it simple to find quality eyewear that looks great and supports everyday vision needs.

For convenience, style, and personalized care, the Laurel Eye Clinic optical boutiques offer a complete, local solution for seeing — and looking — your best.

Laurel Eye Clinic Employment Opportunity

The Laurel Eye Clinic is currently seeking a full‑time Optician for the Brookville area. Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com/careers.

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