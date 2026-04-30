UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From the joy of childhood, a walk in nature, the companionship of a puppy, to questioning society’s norms—more than 200 students from 40 school districts in 16 different Pennsylvania counties shared their views of life within the poems they submitted for the WPSU Poetry Writing Contest .

The annual competition is held in April as an extension of WPSU’s “Poetry Moment” radio program and in honor of National Poetry Month.

Winning poems selected

The poems submitted to the WPSU Poetry Writing Contest were reviewed by Penn State staff and community volunteers, and the top three from each category were shared with Marjorie Maddox, the host of “Poetry Moment,” who selected the following winning works:

“Summer Forest” by Adley Brown, second grade student from Warren County School District in Warren.

Category: Kindergarten through Second Grade

Category: Kindergarten through Second Grade “Puppy Paws” by Elliette Fralick, fifth grade student from Warren County School District in Warren.

Category: Third through Fifth Grade

Category: Third through Fifth Grade “Parental Pruning” by Evelyn Morath, eighth grade student from State College Area School District in State College.

Category: Sixth through Eighth Grade

Category: Sixth through Eighth Grade “Where We First Took Root” by Eliza Knott, ninth grade student from Penn Cambria School District in Gallitzin.

Category: Ninth through 12th Grade

The winning poets and their works

Morath began reading and writing poetry in seventh grade. She said her poem entitled “Parental Pruning” was inspired by a drawing she created of a flower that had cracks in its petals and leaves. It made her think about kids who are forced to grow up early and act like an adult before their time.

“My poem then morphed into one about societal pressures on an individual to conform to rigid expectations in the name of productivity, profit and perfection. While examining this concept, I realized that what we often label as maturity is more akin to a gradual decline of one’s spirit and untapped potential,” Morath said. “The poem reflects my frustration with a system that treats this stifling of individuality and the freedom of being childish, being able to just laugh and smile, as a necessary part of growing up. I aimed to challenge this rigid mindset by advocating for a culture that values uniqueness and nurtures our true selves, rather than binding us to narrow norms.”

Knott said the inspiration for her poem, “Where We First Took Root,” came from her childhood, when she and her siblings would run around outside, getting dirty, not worrying about too much and how life feels different to her now.

“I worry about things like school, my family, friends, even silly things like my hair. I wanted to hold onto that carefree feeling in some way, and I did that through writing,” Knott said. “I’ve always written a little, but it started to mean more to me when someone finally noticed it and told me it mattered. Mrs. Tietjens at Standing Stone Elementary School gave me a nice complement during class and it boosted my confidence. After that, poetry became something I kept coming back to as a way to confide in my thoughts and feelings.”

Knott had some advice to share with new writers.

“Write about what stays with you. The people, the memories and feelings you can’t easily explain. That’s where I feel the best writing comes from,” Knott said.

Read all the award-winning poems on the Poetry Moment page on the WPSU website.

WPSU-TV, a PBS member station, serves 24 counties in central Pennsylvania and reaches 515,000 households, and WPSU-FM, an NPR member station, is accessible to more than 450,000 listeners in 13 counties. The public media station also includes WPSU Digital Studios, which offers original web series that explore science, arts, and culture.

WPSU is a service of Penn State Outreach.

“Parental Pruning”

By Evelyn Morath, 2026

Plucked From Childhood,

Ripped, not grown

Cut from the ground

Our roots, still learning to hold.

You,

You didn’t wait,

You never do.

You said bloom,

You meant behave.

You said potential,

You grabbed scissors.

Roses cut for your table, dandelions decapitated,

Because you hate what grows without permission.

So many of us,

Cut down to serve.

Stand still. Smile. Work.

We drink what you allow.

Our sunlight’s your profit.

You,

You feed us praise like scraps.

You ration water like mercy.

You called it an opportunity.

Stunted life disguised as progress.

Withering known as maturity

Grief labeled normal.

Maybe, if we’re lucky,

A few seeds will fall far,

When you aren’t looking.

Most don’t.

Your mercy dried up,

Your praise gone,

Your profit diminished,

Because we’re not yours anymore.

Just, dead.

And,

You shrug.

Everyone has to grow up. You called it life.

“Where We First Took Root”

By Eliza Knott, 2026

Morning clung to the rooftops,

slow and sweet like syrup on cold shingles,

the kind of quiet that felt full of something about to happen.

We ran barefoot through puddles,

water splashing up our legs,

laughing too loud,

our hands rough with bark and dirt

and whatever dreams we were busy inventing,

trying to hold on to bits of sunlight

like they might last forever.

Wonder and hurt lived together back then

bright and sharp as glitter on the floor,

pretty until it cut your skin.

We crashed through everything.

Skinned knees. Knotted hair.

Hearts sparking with things

no one ever explained how to carry.

They warned us about getting burned,

but we reached for the flame anyway,

and somehow the world let us ache

and grow

at the same time.

Late at night we made wishes at streetlights,

at the dark sky,

at anything that might still believe in us.

And between all that noise,

we kept stretching upward

awkward, stubborn, alive

learning how to hold each other

while we became

something new.