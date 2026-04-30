HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the number of people killed in traffic crashes reached a new low in 2025, dropping to 1,047, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928 and 80 less than 2024.

“Even one life lost is one too many, so while this decrease is good news, Pennsylvania remains committed to moving toward zero deaths on our roadways,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT will continue to do our part to decrease fatalities through education and outreach, but we will only reach zero when we all work together. Please drive safely. Put the phone down when you are behind the wheel. Always follow the speed limit and never drive impaired. And buckle up! Your seat belt can save your life in a crash.”

In 2025, there were 109,515 total reportable crashes, the second lowest on record only to 2020, when traffic volumes were down statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total traffic crashes, there were 979 fatal crashes, the lowest on record and down from 1,060 in 2024.

Under the Shapiro Administration, PennDOT invested more than $70 million statewide in federal grant funds in behavioral safety programs to reduce fatalities and serious injuries, as part of Governor Josh Shapiro’s mission to provide a safe transportation system for all Pennsylvanians.

In addition to behavioral safety, PennDOT focuses on infrastructure improvements to improve safety. More than $357 million in federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds were invested in 312 unique safety projects from 2023 to 2025. During that same time, another $30 million in state funds was invested in low-cost safety improvements at hundreds of locations – which include centerline and edge-line rumble strips, warning signs and pavement markings, and high friction surface treatments. PennDOT currently has $106.5 million in HSIP funds committed to 198 unique safety projects in 2026.

The number of fatalities in impaired driver crashes dropped from 342 in 2024 to 258 last year, the lowest number on record. PennDOT annually distributes more than $6.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for impaired driving enforcement. Impaired driving mobilizations include high-visibility enforcement and education campaigns that aim to eliminate driving under the influence.

Fatalities in lane departure crashes (crashes where a vehicle left its travel lane) dropped from 537 in 2024 to 492 last year, the lowest on record. PennDOT’s Low-Cost Safety Improvement Program has implemented proven safety countermeasures at thousands of locations over the last 15 years. These include rumble strips, high friction surface treatments, high-tension cable median barriers, and curve warnings in advance through signs and pavement markings.

Fatalities where a driver or passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt dropped from 311 in 2024 to 259 last year, the lowest number since record keeping began. These fatalities are completely preventable, and data shows that seat belts save lives. It is estimated that 90% of unbelted occupants, or 233 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles could have survived if they had been buckled up. PennDOT urges drivers and passengers to do their part to help reduce unrestrained fatalities to zero – buckle up every trip, every time.

While fatalities for most types of crashes were down in 2025, some types saw increases. Fatalities involving aggressive driving have gone up 31% since 2020, the year of the record low. Aggressive driving includes running a stop sign or red light, tailgating, sudden slowing or stopping, careless passing or passing in a no passing zone, speeding or driving too fast for conditions, and more. PennDOT invests approximately $18.4 million annually in federal grant funds statewide, partnering with state and local police to deliver high-visibility enforcement, including three enforcement waves focused on aggressive driving, with the most recent wave announced March 18.

Bicyclist fatalities increased from 19 in 2024 to 28 last year. Of the 28 bicyclist fatalities, 14 were not wearing a helmet. In Pennsylvania, children under the age of 12 must wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, but PennDOT strongly recommends that all bicyclists wear helmets whenever they ride. Twelve bicyclists were riding an e-bike. E-bikes have an electric assist and travel at higher speeds. See Pennsylvania’s Micromobility Information Sheet for more information on e-bike and other micromobility laws.

While fatalities involving a distracted driver were up slightly, from 49 in 2024 to 54 last year, the long-term trend is decreasing, thanks in part to Pennsylvania’s new hands-free law. Signed into law in June 2024 and effective in June 2025, Paul Miller’s Law prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other delays. Drivers can still use their phones to alert authorities in the event of an emergency and use hands-free technology to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music. Beginning June 5, 2026, drivers convicted of using a hand-held device while driving will pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees.

Distracted driving crash data is believed to be underreported due to many drivers’ reluctance to admit to being distracted at the time of a crash. Cell phone use is not the only distraction while driving. Anything that takes your attention away from driving, your eyes off the road, or your hands off the wheel is a distraction. If distraction results in unsafe driving, drivers can be stopped by police for careless driving.

Fatalities in crashes involving a driver aged 65 to 74 years old increased from 162 in 2024 to 185 in 2025. The number of licensed Pennsylvania drivers in this age group has increased 24% over the last 10 years, while overall PA licensed driver growth is approximately two percent. Older drivers aren’t necessarily unsafe drivers, but the decision to stop should be made by an older driver, their doctor, and their family. Visit PennDOT’s mature driver safety page for safety tips and more.

Fatalities in crashes involving a teen driver aged 16 to 17 years old increased from 27 in 2024 to 31 last year. PA law requires learner’s permit holders to have 65 hours of behind-the-wheel skill building before taking the driver’s skills test. Of the 65 hours, 10 hours must be at night, and five hours must be during bad weather. Parents and guardians should set a good example by practicing safe driving on every trip, especially when kids or teens are in the vehicle. For more information for teen drivers, including safety tips, Pennsylvania’s Young Driver law, and the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program visit PennDOT’s teen driver safety page.

Drivers’ behavior is the leading factor in 83 percent of the fatal crashes that occur annually on Pennsylvania roadways. These behaviors include driving distracted, impaired, aggressive, and others. These behaviors are choices. Drivers don’t intend to cause a crash, but their choices kill innocent people every day. Choose to do the right thing because your choices are no accident.

For more information on reportable crash data, visit PennDOT’s Pennsylvania Crash Information Tool (PCIT) website, crashinfo.penndot.pa.gov. All crash download spreadsheets and the “Custom Query Tool” are updated with 2025 data. To view crashes and fatalities dating back to 1957, see page 11 of the 2024 Crash Facts Book. To view crashes and fatalities dating back to 1928, see page 11 of the 2000 Crash Facts Book. The 2025 “Facts Book” and “Public Crash Databases” will be available by June 1.