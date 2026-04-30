CLEARFIELD- Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse has officially proclaimed May 1 and May 2 as Poppy Days in Clearfield, recognizing the ongoing efforts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1785 Auxiliary to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The red poppy serves as a powerful symbol of remembrance for those who gave their lives in defense of our country.

Poppy Days also provide an opportunity for the community to recognize the incredible sacrifices made not only by our veterans, but also by their families who stand beside them in service and support. Residents are encouraged to participate by purchasing poppies at JG Food Warehouse, Grice Gun Shop, and Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe on May 1 and 2. Proceeds from poppy sales directly benefit veterans and support programs that serve those who have served our country.