BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman faces 42 felony charges after she allegedly stole over $4,000 from a Brookville Sheetz by transferring funds to her phone on 21 different occasions.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Brookville Police Officer Sean Weaver, 36-year-old Katie Lynn Neal, of DuBois, took the money between April 3 and April 11, while she was working at the Sheetz located at 300 West Main Street in Brookville.

A security officer told Brookville Borough Police that Neal scanned a cash app on her phone at the register, the complaint stated. Allegedly, Neal entered the amounts she wanted on the app but did not put cash into the terminal.

Officers noted the process was like buying a cash app card or gift card and not paying for it. Police received a printout of transactions ranging from $200 to $250, the complaint said.

According to police, Neal gave a statement to store security on April 14. The complaint quotes Neal as saying, “I scanned Cash App on my phone at the register. I scanned about $4,500 onto my phone.”

The total amount that Neal allegedly stole was $4,625.

The affidavit said Neal failed to appear for a scheduled interview on April 21. Police stated the defendant would not answer her phone or return calls to reschedule.

Court records show police filed the following charges against Neal on April 24 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 (21 counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (21 counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 at 3:15 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

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