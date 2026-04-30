CLEARFIELD- Clearfield County’s Semiquincentennial Bell will be re-dedicated this Sunday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Clearfield County Historical Society rear garden, 104 East Pine St, Clearfield. The nearly four-foot-tall fiberglass bell is part of the Bells Across PA initiative to place at least one bell in each of Pennsylvania’s counties.

Originally unveiled in November at the Patton House Museum in Curwensville where it spent the winter, Clearfield’s bell will now hang on a specially constructed frame in the yard at the Kerr House Museum and be available for viewing every day of the week.

Clearfield county’s bell was painted by artist Linda Matlack-Heberling with artwork featuring William Bloom, the Susquehanna River and the Great Shamokin Trail. Matlack-Heberling, originally from Curwensville, will be on hand Sunday to see her handiwork unveiled for the second time at its home for the remainder of 2026.

The public is invited to attend along with members of the Clearfield County Semiquincentennial Committee, Curwensville Historical Society, Clearfield County Commissioners, PA State Representative Mike Armanini, and members of the Clearfield County Historical Society. The Historical Society (Kerr House Museum and Alexander Research Center) will be opening for the summer season on Sunday with regular hours 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Refreshments will be served in the museum library.

The bell was sponsored in Clearfield County by First Energy.