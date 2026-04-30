CLEARFIELD — Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging and the Clearfield County Volunteer Center recognized and awarded several volunteers and volunteer organizations for their exceptional service to the community. The ceremony held during the “Summer Celebration” April 23 honored Mahaffey Burnside Food Pantry, individual awardees Michele Fanin, Sue Moore, and Genny Johnson, and presented Certificates of Achievement to 12 additional volunteers for outstanding volunteerism in 2026.

The annual recognition event highlights the critical role volunteers play in supporting local programs that serve older adults, families, and neighbors in need. Mahaffey Burnside Food Pantry received a special award for its ongoing efforts to provide emergency food assistance and outreach across Clearfield County. Individual honorees Michele Fanin, Sue Moore, and Genny Johnson were cited for sustained leadership, compassionate service, and program support that directly improved access to services and community well-being.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our county’s support network,” said Kathy Gillespie, Executive Director of Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging. “This year’s awardees exemplify what it means to serve with heart and dedication. Their work strengthens families, reduces isolation, and helps ensure that older adults and vulnerable residents receive the help they need when they need it.”

In addition to the named awards, 12 volunteers received Certificates of Achievement for contributions that ranged from organizing food drives and offering administrative support. These volunteers represent a cross-section of Clearfield County residents who donate time, skills, and energy to sustain programs that would otherwise struggle to meet demand. Organizers reported increased volunteer participation over the past year, a trend they say is crucial as local needs continue to grow.

The partnership between Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging and the Clearfield County Volunteer Center aims to recruit, train, and support volunteers while connecting them to meaningful roles.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more about volunteer opportunities, resources, and upcoming events, contact the Clearfield County Volunteer Center or Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging can email: info@matureresources.life