CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a settlement from ongoing lawsuits aimed at mitigating the effects of opioid addiction in the county.

At the meeting, Commissioner John Sobel, who has led the effort on this issue, announced the most recent settlement with “six remnant defendants.” Sobel said he asked the county’s attorney, Michael D’Amico of D’Amico Law Office LLC, if “remnant” meant final, but D’Amico could not yet confirm that. The proposed settlement, negotiated by various state attorneys general across the country, will be slightly over $96.6 million.

Sobel said his review of the recipient list revealed that the funds will go directly to municipalities and local district attorneys, rather than to states or attorneys general offices. Clearfield County and the local District Attorney’s Office are both included on the list.

“It sounds like a lot,” Commissioner Dave Glass said, “but it won’t be a lot.” Sobel agreed, noting that a formula determines how much money each participant receives.

The commissioners voted to accept the settlement and authorized Sobel to provide the electronic signature required before the May 4 deadline.