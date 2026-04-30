JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — The case against a man who allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek, and later fled from police, has advanced to the Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents show the following charges against 39-year-old Roger Christopher Delsman, of Glen Campbell, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on April 28 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana:

Aggravated Assault — Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

Kidnapping to Inflict Injury/Terror, Felony 1

Strangulation — Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Movable Property, Felony 3

Terroristic Threats w/ Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (2 counts)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct: Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Driving While Operating Privileges Suspended or Revoked — DUI/ARD 1st Offense, Summary

Operating Vehicle w/o Valid Inspection — General Rule, Summary

Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Resisting Arrest or Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post a total of $55,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, State Police from the DuBois station responded to an apartment on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at approximately 4:44 p.m. on December 29 for a report of a motor vehicle theft. A witness at the scene told police that Delsman and his niece had been staying at his apartment when an argument broke out.

The witness stated that he heard his niece yelling for help, and he forced his way into a locked bedroom. According to the affidavit, the witness saw Delsman on top of the victim, choking her with both hands. The complaint states that Delsman threatened to kill the witness before grabbing the victim by her hair and dragging her out of the house.

According to the complaint, Delsman took the keys to the witness’s 2014 Ford Escape and forced the victim into the vehicle against her will. Police later located the stolen vehicle in Sykesville with Delsman driving and the victim in the passenger seat, the complaint continues.

Police searched the vehicle and found a used hypodermic needle, a glass smoking device with burnt residue, and a rubber tube, the complaint notes. Delsman reportedly admitted the drug paraphernalia belonged to him and claimed he was trying to restrain the victim during an argument, according to the complaint. The complaint notes that Delsman said he had permission to take the vehicle.

The victim was transported Penn Highlands DuBois for injuries.

While being treated at Penn Highlands DuBois, the victim told state police that Delsman punched her every time she screamed for help and that she believed he was “going to kill” her, according to the complaint. The victim reported that Delsman struck her with a knife on her face and choked her until she began to lose consciousness, the complaint continues.

Police observed that the victim had difficulty breathing and speaking, two black eyes, and a large bruise and swelling above her eye, according to the complaint.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office transported Delsman to the Clearfield County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Court records show that charges against Delsman were filed December 31, 2025. He was arraigned on January 8 in front of Judge Inzana.

Additional criminal charges against Delsman were filed on January 27, 2026, by DuBois-based State Police.

According to a criminal complaint, Corporal Eric Stuby responded to the area of West Main Street in Sykesville Borough at approximately 5:25 p.m. to locate a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a green 2014 Ford Escape, was reportedly taken from an apartment in Falls Creek Borough after Delsman allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman earlier that afternoon.

The complaint said Corporal Stuby observed the vehicle pulling into a driveway on Sykesville Troutville Road. When the officer converged on the residence, he saw a man matching Delsman’s description exit the driver side and flee on foot around the back of the house.

Corporal Stuby gave chase and informed Delsman he was under arrest for active warrants. The complaint said Delsman failed to stop, prompting the officer to deploy his taser twice with no results. Delsman was eventually taken into custody with the help of two other troopers.

A search of Delsman following the chase resulted in the seizure of a used hypodermic needle from his pocket, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The complaint noted that Delsman later admitted to knowing he had active warrants out for his arrest.

During the pursuit, one trooper suffered a laceration to his lower leg that required medical treatment at Punxsutawney Hospital, the complaint said.

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