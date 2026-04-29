ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 322 in Rose Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a report released on April 28 by PSP Punxsutawney, the crash occurred on March 27 at 5:18 p.m., just west of the intersection with Hickox Lane in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Megan R. Schmader Polito, 42, of Corsica, was traveling east in a 2013 Subaru Legacy at approximately 65 miles per hour. Traveling ahead of her was Christopher M. Baka, 61, of Brockway, in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

State police said the crash occurred when a truck ahead of Baka indicated a left turn. Baka braked in response, at which point Schmader Polito’s vehicle struck the rear of Baka’s Impala. Both cars came to a final rest on the southern shoulder of Route 322.

Police reported Baka suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS.

Schmader Polito also suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported from the scene, according to the report.

Both drivers were wearing lap and shoulder belts at the time of the collision, police noted.

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