JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on several recent, unrelated incidents across the region, including drug-related arrests and an ongoing protection order investigation.

Huston Township Drug Possession

According to PSP DuBois, a 31-year-old man from Penfield was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say the incident occurred on April 28 at approximately 12:12 a.m. along Hoovertown Road near Bennetts Valley Highway. Troopers stopped a gold Chrysler sedan and determined the driver was operating under the influence and had multiple warrants. A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the investigation remains ongoing.

PFA Violation in Pine Creek Township

In Jefferson County, PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a reported Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation in Pine Creek Township. According to police, the incident occurred on April 25 at approximately 8:11 p.m. The victim is identified as a 26-year-old woman from Corsica. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Brookville Driver Faces Drug Charges

Meanwhile in Clarion County, PSP Clarion reported a drug-related arrest stemming from a traffic stop in Clarion Township. Police say the incident occurred on April 4 at approximately 4:01 a.m. along Block Servey Road. A 42-year-old man from Brookville was taken into custody following the stop. Troopers said the traffic stop resulted in a drug possession arrest. No further details were released.

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